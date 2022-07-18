The club has already signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett in the summer – and sporting director Dan Ashworth is pursuing more targets.

Howe, in Austria with his squad, would like to sign a striker and a winger, though the club is also looking at other positions.

United’s head coach told Sky Sports: “I think the transfer market, in general, is very, very difficult. To sign top-quality players, which is the area that we’re in now, is very difficult to do, because you need a club willing to sell, you need the player to want to come to your club – and there’s lot of things that go into making that happen.

"I think we’ve done really, really well so far, and I’ve been very, very pleased with our business to this point. That can’t be ignored, three really good signings in terms of the players – and as people.

"I think the squad’s in a good position. We are looking for more, and hopefully we can get a couple of deals done.”

Newcastle lost out on Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who this week joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.