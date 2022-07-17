Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on Hugo Ekitike after transfer target joins Paris Saint-Germain

The Premier League club returned for Ekitike this summer after failing to land him in January’s transfer window.

Newcastle agreed a deal with Stade de Reims, Ekitike’s club, but the 20-year-old stalled on a move to St James’s Park – and United switched to other targets.

Speaking to the Gazette from the club’s training camp in Austria, head coach Howe said: “It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo, and we worked hard to try and do that deal.

“He’s a very talented lad, and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him, and wish him well in the next phase of his career. I really do wish him luck. But it’s an example of the types of clubs we’re competing with to try and improve our squad.

“It’s not as easy as people think it is, and you’re going to miss out on targets and look at other options. I’ve done that before in my career and I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

Howe gave a transfer update after Friday’s win over 1860 Munich in Saalfelden.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“There’s nothing to report, and we’re still in the process of working very hard behind the scenes to try and improve the squad,” said Howe.