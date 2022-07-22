Eddie Howe reveals extra Newcastle United striker options as club pushes for transfer breakthrough

Dwight Gayle, last season’s third-choice striker, is set to join Stoke City after being told he would not be part of Howe's plans going forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe knows that the club’s transfer business could go to the wire, and, in the meantime, Howe may have to play someone out of position up front if the needed arises.

“We do have players that have played in that position before,” said United’s head coach.

"Obviously, we have the two strikers, Maxi (Allan Saint-Maximin) has played there many times – and Joelinton was signed as a forward. So, within the squad, there's versatile players and this season – more than any – that’s going to be more important than ever.”

Joelinton, signed as a No.9 but converted into a midfielder by Howe, gave supporters a reminder of his ability in the box when he scored twice in a 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road late last season after being pushed up front.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"Joe has come back in a good position, technically and tactically he is very good. "For me, it is just a case of getting him up to speed and Premier League ready.