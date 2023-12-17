Eddie Howe reveals Jason Tindall’s brilliant reaction to new Newcastle United song
Newcastle United v Fulham: Newcastle’s 3-0 win secured Eddie Howe’s side their 7th straight league win at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United left the pitch after their win over Fulham on Saturday to a new song from the terraces around St James’ Park. The team, Eddie Howe and his coaching staff were serenaded by a new version of Last Christmas by Wham!.
Jason Tindall was the recipient of this new song as supporters from all four corners of the ground sang ‘Last Christmas I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I’ll give it to Jason Tindall!’.
Asked about the new chant, and Tindall’s reaction to the song, Howe revealed that his assistant is already a big fan of the song. “I had no idea what was happening (Last Christmas).” Howe said.
“I’d not heard that before, and I don’t think Jason had either. I’d like to find out what the meaning is – I’m sure I will. Jason’s still singing it in the dressing room, I think!”