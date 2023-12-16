Newcastle United rocked by fresh injury blow as £63m man to miss Fulham clash

Newcastle United v Fulham: Eddie Howe will be without one of his key players for their clash with the Cottagers.

Alexander Isak will not feature for Newcastle United against Fulham this afternoon after the Sweden international was left-out of Eddie Howe’s matchday squad for the visit of Marco Silva’s side. Isak started the defeat to AC Milan in midweek on the bench and replaced Anthony Gordon on the hour mark.

The 24-year-old has had his injury issues this season and missed five games between the end of October and mid-November with a groin injury and has reportedly been left out of today’s game as a precaution. Isak netted the winner in this fixture last season with a late, late header to secure Newcastle a precious 1-0 win.

