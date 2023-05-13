Eddie Howe reveals new Newcastle United injury concern

News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe has explained why one player did not make it on to the pitch at Elland Road.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th May 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe has revealed why he left one Newcastle United player on the pitch.

Howe's third-placed side drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon thanks to two penalties from striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle's head coach had made one change to the team beaten 2-0 by Arsenal last weekend – Miguel Almiron replaced Jacob Murphy in the starting XI – and Howe explained his decision after the Premier League game.

Murphy, named as a substitute, was not brought off the bench.

“Jacob just had a sore groin today," said Howe. "That’s why he didn’t enter the pitch.”

Howe has lost winger Matt Ritchie and defender Jamaal Lascelles to season-ending injuries, while midfielder Sean Longstaff may not play again this season due to a foot problem.

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “It was a strange game, lots happened, a lot of different feelings from it.

"At 1-0 down, and a penalty down, you're fearing the worst, but we managed to get ourselves in front, and are ultimately disappointed not to win.”

