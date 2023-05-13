Eddie Howe reveals new Newcastle United injury concern

Eddie Howe has revealed why he left one Newcastle United player on the pitch.

Howe's third-placed side drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon thanks to two penalties from striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle's head coach had made one change to the team beaten 2-0 by Arsenal last weekend – Miguel Almiron replaced Jacob Murphy in the starting XI – and Howe explained his decision after the Premier League game.

Murphy, named as a substitute, was not brought off the bench.

“Jacob just had a sore groin today," said Howe. "That’s why he didn’t enter the pitch.”

Howe has lost winger Matt Ritchie and defender Jamaal Lascelles to season-ending injuries, while midfielder Sean Longstaff may not play again this season due to a foot problem.

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “It was a strange game, lots happened, a lot of different feelings from it.