Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals training ground change amid final Champions League push

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has spoken about the club's Champions League push.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th May 2023, 17:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Eddie Howe has revealed how he has attempted to relieve the pressure on his Newcastle United players.

The club, which takes on Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon, is in a Champions League position with four games to go – and Howe has subtly changed his training regimen.

“I think, in sport, the last bit's always the most difficult thing," said Howe. "That's why it's important that I alleviate the pressure from the players, and we've tried to do that in training this week.

"We've tried to make sure they have enjoyed themselves and have some fun, and just switch off from probably the endless things they will hear.

"It's about football, and trying to win the next few games. The best way to do that is to enjoy what they're going for.

"In sport, sometimes the more you think the more you damage yourselves. So play the game. These players have played all their lives, and played because they enjoy it.

"So let’s strip away everything, and let’s just perform well in our next game."

Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League when Howe took over in late 2021, but the club's head coach has conceded that failure to qualify for the Champions League now would now be a "disappointment".

"I have to say, at this moment, probably yes," said Howe. "But I don't really want to focus on that negative.

"It's a difficult question to answer, because you're trying to take me somewhere that I don't want to be. We are where we are at the moment, and we want to consolidate that, and do as well as we can in these last four games.

"I'd be better answering that at the end of the season."

Third-placed United, beaten 2-0 by second-placed Arsenal last weekend, are at least guaranteed a return to European competition after an absence of more than 10 years.

"Nothing more than Newcastle deserves," said Howe. "The supporters deserve that experience. That in itself (European qualification) would have been an incredible thing to achieve.

"We do need to keep it in context, but we have a bigger prize to try and achieve."

