Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United loan transfer pre-condition

Howe wants to sign two attacking players before the transfer deadline at the end of the month – but the club has limited funds left following a £60million summer spend on Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett.

Newcastle are interested in 20-year-old Chelsea striker Armanda Broja, but it’s not yet clear whether he will be made available on loan by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Howe, for his part, is open to loan signings, having taken left-back Targett on a short-term deal from Aston Villa in January. The club made the 26-year-old’s move permanent this summer.

Asked if he would be open to loans, Howe said: “Yes, the structure of the transfer doesn’t matter to me. It’s about the individual.

"Matt Targett came in as a loan player, but committed to everything and felt like a Newcastle player from day one. Another individual’s character might be different, and you get the feeling they’re just here for a set time – and will then move on.

"I’d be reluctant to do those types of transfers, so it’s all about the person – and them committing to the club and team.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“It’s a feel you get from speaking to them and the agent. You’ll sense the commitment from the player very early. If you’re going to sign a player, they have to be committed to your club.”