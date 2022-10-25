News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United selection dilemma – and dismisses £200m question

Newcastle United’s players had given a lot in the previous two games.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The team had held Manchester United to a goalless draw a week earlier – and an unchanged starting XI had beaten Everton in midweek.

The new conversation about Newcastle United says it all

Howe, however, resisted the temptation to make several changes for Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. United’s head coach just one change, a tactical move which saw Jacob Murphy drop down to the bench so Joelinton could be switched to the left wing.

Newcastle’s players had enough energy left to win 2-1 – and go fourth in the Premier League.

“We decided to go with the same team,” said United’s head coach. “Performances have dictated that. We didn’t want to change too much. We had a battle between fresh legs and continuity, and the team playing in a very functional way. I think it worked that we went with the same rhythm, and the players emptied the tanks for us. They gave everything. Technically, it was a very good performance.”

Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League a year ago. The club has spent more than £200million in the last two transfer windows, but Howe insisted that the investment in the team was only part of the story.

“The problem is if you associate it with money, it takes away credit from the players,” Howe told BBC Sport. “A lot of them (players) were here anyway. Credit the players for the performance – don't look at how the team were put together.”

Newcastle United's players applaud the club's fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle entertain managerless Aston Villa at St James’s Park on Saturday.

