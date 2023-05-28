Eddie Howe has held a first round of transfer talks with Newcastle United's hierarchy.

The fourth-placed club, which drew 1-1 with Chelsea this afternoon, faces a big summer in the transfer market ahead of a first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

And Howe had talks with senior figures ahead of the fixture at Stamford Bridge.

“We had discussions last night – those discussions did take place," said United's head coach. "I don’t think a budget is ever outlined, because there’s always so many variables to it, but we certainly know where we stand."

Asked if the budget was big, Howe added: "Well, when you’re sat in my shoes, it’s never as big as you want it to be.

"Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer.