Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United transfer talks

Eddie Howe was asked about Newcastle United's transfer plans ahead of the club's summer recruitment.

By Miles Starforth
Published 28th May 2023, 19:24 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe has held a first round of transfer talks with Newcastle United's hierarchy.

The fourth-placed club, which drew 1-1 with Chelsea this afternoon, faces a big summer in the transfer market ahead of a first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

And Howe had talks with senior figures ahead of the fixture at Stamford Bridge.

“We had discussions last night – those discussions did take place," said United's head coach. "I don’t think a budget is ever outlined, because there’s always so many variables to it, but we certainly know where we stand."

Asked if the budget was big, Howe added: "Well, when you’re sat in my shoes, it’s never as big as you want it to be.

"Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer.

"Certainly, without Champions League football, it would have been very difficult for us to have done much in the transfer market at all. The fact we have that has given us a bit of a lift."

