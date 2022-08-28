Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on extraordinary £60m Alexander Isak transfer fee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I definitely have a responsibility to the price,” said United's head coach. “I feel that responsibility. Signing a player at any cost ... I don’t think that’s the right way to act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it’s very difficult, it’s an incredible market. I could never sit here and think it’s value for money just with the price, but when you look at the market, I think it’s a good deal for us, otherwise I wouldn’t be pushing hard to do it.”

Howe was also asked if the club would now attempt to sign a midfielder. He said: “I don’t know if we can add any player let alone sort of naming down a position. I need sit down, have a chat – and see what we can do next.”