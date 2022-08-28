News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on extraordinary £60m Alexander Isak transfer fee

Eddie Howe says Newcastle United have got themselves a “good deal” in the transfer market.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:00 am

The club signed 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad on Friday for a record £60million fee.

“I definitely have a responsibility to the price,” said United's head coach. “I feel that responsibility. Signing a player at any cost ... I don’t think that’s the right way to act.

“I think it’s very difficult, it’s an incredible market. I could never sit here and think it’s value for money just with the price, but when you look at the market, I think it’s a good deal for us, otherwise I wouldn’t be pushing hard to do it.”

Howe was also asked if the club would now attempt to sign a midfielder. He said: “I don’t know if we can add any player let alone sort of naming down a position. I need sit down, have a chat – and see what we can do next.”

