Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on extraordinary £60m Alexander Isak transfer fee
Eddie Howe says Newcastle United have got themselves a “good deal” in the transfer market.
The club signed 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad on Friday for a record £60million fee.
“I definitely have a responsibility to the price,” said United's head coach. “I feel that responsibility. Signing a player at any cost ... I don’t think that’s the right way to act.
“I think it’s very difficult, it’s an incredible market. I could never sit here and think it’s value for money just with the price, but when you look at the market, I think it’s a good deal for us, otherwise I wouldn’t be pushing hard to do it.”
Howe was also asked if the club would now attempt to sign a midfielder. He said: “I don’t know if we can add any player let alone sort of naming down a position. I need sit down, have a chat – and see what we can do next.”