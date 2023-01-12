Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United's approach to Carabao Cup semi-final tie

The club, which hasn’t won a major trophy since the 1969 Fairs Cup success, beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in more than 47 years.

And Howe's side, the highest-ranked team left in the competition, have been drawn against Southampton, who last night knocked out favourites Manchester City.

Howe said that his team would treat their semi-final opponents with “respect” after the Leicester game, which was decided by goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton.

Speaking before the draw was made, Howe said: “I don’t think we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Of course, we want to (win it), that’s the aim. We’re in it. But we’ll have a very difficult semi-final to navigate whoever we play.

“I don’t think fear is the right word, I think we respect whoever is left. But I don’t think fear is right. The two-legged semi-final is a different dynamic, but we’re just looking forward to it at this moment, and we’ll start preparing when the draw is made.”

Howe, for the moment, is focused on Sunday’s Premier League home game against Fulham. United’s head coach said: “Although there’ll be excitement about it, the Premier League’s hugely important to us.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe with the Carabao Cup at St James's Park.

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the other semi-final tie.

