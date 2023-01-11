Eddie Howe issues exciting Newcastle United update on Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin

Howe’s team beat Leicester City 2-0 at St James’s Park last night to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in more than 47 years thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton.

Saint-Maximin – who had missed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday through illness – came off the bench in the game, while Isak – who had made his comeback from long-term injury at Hillsborough – was also a substitute.

And Howe spoke about the “strength” of his bench after the quarter-final.

"The look of our bench looked very strong tonight – there was a good look about the group,” said United’s head coach.

Howe felt that Saint-Maximin and Isak both made an impression after coming off the bench.

“Maxi’s still feeling the effects of his illness, but he was well enough to take the field,” said Howe. “I thought he did well when he came on tonight.

Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates Newcastle United's Carabao Cup win.

"We’re going to have to build up Alex slowly. The 45 minutes was great against Sheffield Wednesday, and today, he’s had a little taste again in front of the supporters, I thought he looked very sharp.”

