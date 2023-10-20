Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonali is under investigation for alleged illegal betting on football matches and could be facing a lengthy ban if found guilty. But while the investigation is still ongoing, the midfielder is eligible to play for Newcastle and is under consideration for selection against Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Italy squad during the international break following a probe by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Reflecting on Tonali’s emotions after a difficult week, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: “[Tonali] loves the game and he is absolutely devastated.

“His thoughts are with Newcastle and his thoughts are with us, the team and all those emotions, our thoughts are with him. Hopefully between us we can make it work.”

But Howe wouldn’t be drawn into answering questions on whether Tonali would be facing a ban from football.

“I think it is too early to talk about things we don’t know,” Howe added.

“Without really analysing it and going too deep into it, I don’t really want to answer that. I don’t think I’m an expert on what the punishments should be for players.

“This is an opportunity for us to really look after him and show him support. Actions always speak louder than words so it’s what we do will hopefully embed him into the football club even more.”

And with Tonali in contention to feature at St James’ Park on Saturday, Howe hopes to see the home fans get behind the Italian and show their support.

“I hope [fans will get behind Tonali],” Howe admitted. “I think that would be Sandro’s wish and our wish.

“Everybody connected with Newcastle makes us stronger together and it makes us more united and tighter in protecting and helping someone who is in a difficult situation.