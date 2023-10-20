‘Nobody knows’ - Pep Guardiola addresses speculation surrounding ex-Leeds ace and Newcastle United ‘target’
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been heavily-linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips in recent times.
Pep Guardiola has addressed speculation surrounding the future of Kalvin Phillips. Earlier this week, the midfielder revealed his desire to play regular first-team football after finding himself down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.
Phillips said: "I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year-and-a-half I haven't been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors]. It's something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions as well."
Newcastle United, West Ham and Everton have all been linked with a move for the former Leeds United midfielder with a January exit potentially on the cards. Guardiola was asked about Phillips’ future at City ahead of their clash with Brighton this weekend.
Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was coy on discussing Phillip’s immediate future, however, he left the door open on a potential exit during the January transfer window. Guardiola said: “The transfer window is over, now we are here together.
“When we need a game with transitions or games with something with chaos Kalvin is perfect. When there is something you need to do, there are still one or two players who can do it better. That's the simple reason.
“He will be here until winter. After, I don't know what will happen because nobody knows once the window is open.”
Phillips has started just one game in all competitions for City this season, playing the full match as Newcastle dumped them out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park. However, the 28-year-old has still been a regular feature in Gareth Southgate’s England plans and will be eyeing a place in Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad next summer.
Speculation surrounding a move to St James’ Park has increased significantly recently amid Sandro Tonali’s potential suspension from football. Whilst he has found game time hard to come by in recent times, Phillips impressed greatly for Leeds United and could be someone that the Magpies look to sign when the winter window opens - although they will reportedly face stiff competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as well as Premier League rivals.