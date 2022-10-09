Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes had to come off against Brentford

Guimaraes – who returned from international duty with a minor injury earlier this month – scored two goals in the convincing win at St James’s Park. The game came a day after the first anniversary of the club’s takeover.

The 24-year-old, still building up his fitness after missing three Premier League games with a hamstring problem, had promised to tell Howe when he was feeling fatigued.

“I said to him to run himself out, and then once he was done, let me know,” said United’s head coach.

“I think the beauty of Bruno is that he won’t let the team down. When he gets to the point where he’s finished and done, he’s obviously building up his fitness levels after his injury, then he takes responsibility and lets me know. I was able to withdraw him.”

Guimaraes has been a revelation at United since his £35million January move from Olympique Lyonnais.

“It’s an amazing thing for us to have him,” said Howe. “It’s not just the player, it’s the person as well. I can’t say how good a person he is, he’s a pleasure to coach and be around.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his first goal.

"He’s a really positive person, an energiser, and someone I love to coach and be with. I think everyone here connected with the club – me, the players, the supporters – absolutely love him.”