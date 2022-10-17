The defender needed treatment after being caught on the head and foot, but it was cramp which forced him off in the end.

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar battles with Manchester United's Fred at Old Trafford.

Asked if Schar had picked up an injury, Howe said: “A few knocks. He had one to the head, one to the foot, a few different things, but, touch wood, he’s OK. He was suffering from cramp in the end.”