Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Fabian Schar was forced off

Eddie Howe has revealed why Fabian Schar was forced off against Manchester United.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 8:26am

Schar was taken off after a bruising afternoon at Old Trafford, where Newcastle United took a hard-fought point from a goalless draw.

The defender needed treatment after being caught on the head and foot, but it was cramp which forced him off in the end.

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar battles with Manchester United's Fred at Old Trafford.

Asked if Schar had picked up an injury, Howe said: “A few knocks. He had one to the head, one to the foot, a few different things, but, touch wood, he’s OK. He was suffering from cramp in the end.”

Howe hailed the defensive resilience of his team after the game. United’s head coach said: “Hallmark of a good team is being hard to beat, defensive solidity. I just felt we were a little bit off with the ball. We lost that little bit of zip, but you have to respect the opposition.”

