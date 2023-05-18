News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's players were 'kicking themselves' against Brighton and Hove Albion

Eddie Howe has reacted to Newcastle United's stunning 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th May 2023, 22:49 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe hailed his Newcastle United side after they took another huge stride towards Champions League football.

The third-placed club beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 at St James's Park tonight thanks to strikes from Dan Burn, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes along with an own goal from Deniz Undav.

"I think we were excellent in the first half," said head coach Howe. "A really strong performance. Probably kicking ourselves we didn't take some of the chances. It was always going to make it a bit nervy at 2-1.

"That's how we want to play. Fast action, high-intensity work. To maintain that rhythm throughout isn't easy, and takes a risk, and sometimes they benefit from that risk. Credit to the players."

Newcastle are three points away from securing a top-four place.

Howe said: "Yeah, but it's still so far away. We will enjoy tonight, but then turn our focus towards Leicester.

"I think we were just pleased with the performance tonight, to beat a side of their quality. We're not looking too far ahead."

