Newcastle United players have been "blown away" by the transformation of the third-placed club's outdated training ground.

Work started last summer on a major upgrade of the Benton facility, which was built 20 years ago. Eddie Howe said at the time that the improvements were needed so the club could attract "world-class" players.

The facilities the club’s new owners inherited in late 2021 following a takeover were said to “fall significantly below the Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards”.

Asked if it now felt like a different club, United head coach Howe said: "It's funny.

"It's a bit like when you do your own house up, you don't realise the difference you've made. Then someone who hasn't visited your house will come in and say 'wow, this is incredible, the improvements you've made'.

"It's very much like that with us. We've become accustomed to our environment, enjoy being here, working here, and feel like we're building the training ground, so it's much more in tune with where it needs to be.

"A couple of players have come back after not being here for a while, and have been blown away by the change. I think we're getting there. I still feel we have a lot more to do, but that's for another day."

United recently submitted plans to North Tyneside Council for a further extension to the building.

The club, which has strengthened Howe’s backroom and support team over the past 18 months, wants to create more gym and office space.

Asked what was to come next, Howe added: "I think there are certain things we need that we don't have that will elevate us in terms of recovery, and making sure the players after games are right for the next one as quickly as possible."

Plans for a new training ground, unveiled in late 2013 during Mike Ashley's time as owner, were shelved by the club.