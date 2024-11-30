Eddie Howe ruled Lewis Miley out of Newcastle United’s trip to Crystal Palace as the midfielder works on his match sharpness.

Miley hasn’t played in the Premier League for Newcastle since March with his only appearance this season coming in stoppage time of the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last month. After making 26 appearances for Newcastle last season, the 18-year-old has dropped down the midfield pecking order in his absence due to injury and the returns of Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Joelinton.

The teenager was not included in The Magpies’ matchday squad for Monday night’s 2-0 defeat against West Ham United at St James’ Park. And he will miss the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday as well.

Instead, Miley was part of the Newcastle Under-21s side who faced Crystal Palace Under-21s at Whitley Park on Friday night. The midfielder played 79 minutes as Ben Parkinson scored the only goal of the game in a 2-0 win.

The decision was made to move Miley back with the Under-21s on a temporary basis to build up his minutes on the field.

He recently made his England Under-21s debut this month, making his first competitive start in eight months in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. Miley’s extended spell away from playing was due to a back issue followed by a fractured metatarsal picked up during the off-season.

During his Friday morning press conference, Howe confirmed that, should Miley feature in the Under-21s match, he would not be part of the first-team squad for the trip to Palace.

“At the moment [he won’t travel],” Howe told The Gazette. “The plan is that I feel Lewy needs to play. He was injured for a period of time and games will do him the world of good rather than travelling with us.”