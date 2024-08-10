Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe was ‘delighted’ with Jamie Miley after the midfielder made his full St James’ Park debut for Newcastle United’s first-team.

Miley is still waiting for his first competitive start for the club but the midfielder put in an assured performance to help The Magpies claim a 4-0 win over Girona on Friday night. The 20-year-old was deployed in a ‘number six’ role with Joelinton and Sean Longstaff either side of him in the midfield three.

Longstaff scored twice with Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon also finding the net in the first half to help Newcastle to a comfortable pre-season win.

When asked about Miley’s performance in the match, Howe drew comparisons with the player’s younger brother as he The Gazette: “It’s a lazy comparison but it was a very Lewy Miley type performance and I mean that as a massive compliment because he was very composed on the ball and very diligent off the ball, I thought he really helped us.

“Good tactically which isn’t easy for someone so young to come in and deliver that. As always with Jamie, he’s very level-headed and calm. That will have been a big moment in his career and I was delighted with how he did.”

Miley told The Gazette in Japan that he may look to be loaned out this coming season in order to secure regular first-team football.

The youngster said: “We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and before the end of the transfer window and whether I can maybe go out on loan but I’m not sure yet.

“I’d like to stay in the leagues but anywhere I get the opportunity to play, I just want to play as many minutes as I can on a regular first-team basis so hopefully I can do that this season.”

And when asked if the plan was to loan Miley out this summer, Howe said: “We’ll always make an individual decision but certainly he is someone that falls into the category of possibly benefiting from a loan.

“This pre-season I think we’ve seen a big jump in his level of performance and renewed confidence. He looks good physically so let’s wait and see what happens.”