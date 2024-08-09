Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United has revealed a refurbishment has been completed behind the scenes at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbishment comes ahead of Newcastle’s return to St James’ Park for the Sela Weekender matches ahead of their Premier League opener at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off). The Magpies host Girona and Brest at St James’ Park this weekend.

And Eddie Howe and his first-team players will be enjoying a new-look home dressing room that has been given a significant makeover. Newcastle United lettering to reflect the new lettering on the East Stand has been installed with new leather seating, lighting and digitally personalised lockers and a new carpet to freshen things up ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club teased the changes social media, posting a short video on Thursday evening along with the caption: “Ready to welcome the lads back to St. James' Park tomorrow with a new look home dressing room! 🤩”

Newcastle’s first home match since the end of the 2023-24 season takes place on Friday night (7:30pm kick-off) as they host La Liga side Girona in the first of two Sela Weekender friendly matches. Girona impressively qualified for the 2024-25 Champions League after finishing third in the Spanish top tier behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On Saturday, Newcastle Women will also use the new dressing room as they face AC Milan (1pm kick-off) before Howe’s side play Stade Brestois, who also qualified for the upcoming Champions League with a surprise third-placed finish in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

Elsewhere at St James’ Park, Newcastle’s club shop has been undergoing refurbishment this summer as part of the new kit partnership deal with Adidas. A temporary club shop has been installed adjacent to St James’ Park in the meantime.