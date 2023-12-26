'We need' - Eddie Howe sends Liverpool message after Newcastle United suffer sixth defeat in seven v Forest
Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham Forest: Eddie Howe reacted as his side suffered their sixth defeat in seven matches.
Eddie Howe felt Newcastle United's decision-making cost his side in the 3-1 Boxing Day defeat against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.
Alexander Isak's penalty opener was cancelled out by a hat-trick from former Newcastle striker Chris Wood to secure the three points for Forest. The Magpies had a chance to make it 2-0 just before half-time before Miguel Almiron's attempted pass was cut out and Forest countered to equalise on the stroke of half-time.
The New Zealand international then added two more shortly after half-time as Newcastle's run of seven straight Premier League wins at St James' Park came to a crushing end.
"We weren't quite at our best today and when you're not you get punished," Howe said. "Our first half performance was pretty good. Second half was difficult, we didn't play particularly well.
"We were probably close to making it 2-0 then we get caught and they score.
"Forest were always in the game. They had pace and physicality. We pride ourselves in defending those situations better and for whatever reason that wasn't there today."
Next up for Newcastle is a New Year's Day trip to Liverpool, a side Howe has lost each of his last 11 matches against in the Premier League. But The Magpies boss is looking forward to getting some training time with his players ahead of the match.
"I am already analysing what happened today and as always we look to improve," he added. "Hopefully we get some training time now [before Liverpool].
"We now get back to the training ground for what seems like months. We need some time on the training ground to refine our game."