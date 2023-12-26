‘Shocking’ - Alan Shearer delivers brutal four word verdict as Newcastle United defeated by Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United were handed their second Premier League home defeat of the season as Nottingham Forest ran-out 3-1 winners at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United’s sixth defeat in seven games in all competitions came at the hands of a Nottingham Forest side spearheaded by former Magpies striker Chris Wood. The New Zealand international, who netted just once at St James’ Park as a Newcastle United player, scored a quick-fire hat-trick either side of half-time to condemn his former side to their second Premier League home defeat of the season.
It was a disappointing afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side who were unable to bounce back from their defeat at Kenilworth Road at the weekend and their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea a few days previous to that. Alan Shearer summed up the afternoon on Tyneside with a simple four word verdict on X, writing: ‘Brilliant Forest. Shocking Newcastle.’
After a hectic few months and a squad that have been plagued by injuries, the Magpies have a six-day break before they visit Anfield and square-off against Liverpool.