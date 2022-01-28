Eddie Howe set to face media as Newcastle United finalise extraordinary Bruno Guimaraes deal

The club is understood to have agreed a deal for Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international, an unused substitute for last night's 1-1 draw against Ecuador, is set for a medical today.

Guimaraes – who had also reportedly been a target for Arsenal – has already agreed terms with the club, and the fee for the 24-year-old is understood to be worth around £33million plus add-ons.

Lyon had issued a statement on Wednesday denying that an agreement had been reached.

However, talks continued yesterday, and the final details were agreed. The club has alredy signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood from Atletico Madrid and Burnley in the January transfer window.

Guimaraes has also been watched by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

And South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports: “I think there are many more pluses than minuses with him.

“First point, he’s a big character. I think he’s one of those people that if you’re in trouble at the wrong end of the table, and you look round the dressing room before the game, and you’ve got him with you, it’s good news.

“He’s a big character, steps up. He’s not afraid of it, and that’s one thing Newcastle need. He’s also very versatile, got a good engine, and is very, very competitive.

“The minuses are that it’s a lot of money, but that’s probably not Newcastle’s biggest worry at the moment. Also, you wonder that for a really top-class midfielder, does he move the ball quick enough? He’s got problems with that when under pressure.

“But he’s developing, he’s ambitious, he’s intelligent – and I think he has a lot to offer.”

Meanwhile, United head coach Eddie Howe, in Saudi Arabia with his squad, will speak to the media later this morning ahead of tonight’s friendly against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in Jeddah.

The club is also looking to sign a defender before Monday night’s transfer deadline, while a loan move for forward Jesse Lingard has all but collapsed over Manchester United’s demands.

