Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are set to name a ‘very strong’ starting line-up against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

The rescheduled third round clash at St James’ Park tonight (7:45pm kick-off) could see summer signing Will Osula handed his competitive home debut against the League Two outfit. A change of goalkeeper has also been discussed with Nick Pope starting each of The Magpies’ opening seven matches of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka has been named on the bench as Newcastle’s second-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League matches so far but there are still three more goalkeepers; Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie available for selection.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think we will see this as an opportunity to get game-time for those who haven't but still pick a very strong team,” Howe explained.

“Ultimately we need to pick a team that will take us through to the next round. It's a vitally important game and our preparation will be the same as it would be for a Premier League game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll have to make the right decisions and get the balance right. It's a blank canvas really. I'll look at it and try to pick the right players for this game.”

Newcastle were understood to have paid a £20million club record for a goalkeeper to sign Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest in the summer with midfielder Elliot Anderson heading in the opposite direction for £35million as part of a late scramble to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. But the Greek international is yet to make the bench in a competitive match for Newcastle since his arrival.

The 30-year-old made over 200 appearances for Benfica prior to arriving in England and featured regularly in the Champions League. But has so far been snubbed for selection since making the St James’ Park switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's fair to say that it's quite unusual to have that number of established goalkeepers and we have that position, but I think we found last year to our cost injuries to goalkeepers can have a really detrimental effect on your season,” Howe said on the goalkeeper situation.

“Look, we've got strength in depth in that position, we'll enjoy having that strength. All the goalkeepers are training well, and their attitudes have been excellent.

“They're all supporting Nick at the moment, who has started the season and started the season very well, so I'm enjoying seeing that battle for place.”