Newcastle United striker ruled out for three months amid £83m double injury blow ahead of Everton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The attacking duo will miss Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third round clash against AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off). Wilson has been out since pre-season with back and hamstring problems while Isak has been ruled out with a broken toe.
Wilson won’t return until after the upcoming international break, ruling him out for three months in total while Isak is also likely to be rested until after the international break, pending an assessment ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton (5:30pm kick-off).
Howe initially said Isak would be back after the international break in his pre-Wimbledon press conference before later clarifying: “With Alex, we've not ruled him out. We're sort of assessing him on a daily basis because there is a chance he could be fit for Everton if everything falls into place.
“Of course, then we have a decision to make. Does he play in that game or do we leave him knowing that he'll be okay two weeks afterwards?
“Fingers crossed he can be involved against Everton and can go with his international team [Sweden].”
Wilson has barely featured for Newcastle in 2024 due to various injury issues and was initially only expected to miss the opening weeks of the new season. But the 32-year-old is on course to return to action later this month.
“Calum Wilson's on track to be fit for after the international break, along with, hopefully, Lewis Miley. I think that's pretty much where we are with those guys.”
Isak’s initial broken toe injury occurred during the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. The 25-year-old then received an injection to play against Fulham before breaking down.
When asked if the decision to play Isak at Fulham harmed the player, Howe responded: “I don’t think that would be the case. It was one of those situations where, if he could tolerate the pain, he would be fine.
“He tolerated the pain for about 80 minutes before he became aware of any feeling back in that toe. It was either he’d be out until probably after the international break initially, or he could carry on playing as normal if he could tolerate the feelings and the effects of the injury.
“He hasn’t been able to do that, so we’re back to the original diagnosis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.