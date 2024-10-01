Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park tonight with the winner set to host Chelsea in Round 4.

A week on from their postponed clash at Plough Lane, Newcastle United host AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park with a place in Round 4 on the line. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon:

When is Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon?

The Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon will kick-off at 7:45pm at St James’ Park. Darren Bond will referee the match.

Will VAR be used in the match between Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon?

No, VAR will not be used in tonight’s game. VAR in the Carabao Cup is only used in the semi-finals and final.

Is Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s clash with AFC Wimbledon will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. All Carabao Cup games this season will be shown live on TV with Sky Sports + broadcasting tonight’s clash at St James’ Park.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What happens if Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon ends in a draw?

If the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will head straight to penalties without a period of extra time. Both sides needed a shootout to win in the previous round, with the Magpies defeating Nottingham Forest and WImbledon knocking out Premier League opposition in the form of Ipswich Town.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Howe will be without Alexander Isak who remains sidelined with a broken toe. The Swedish international missed the draw with City at the weekend and will not feature tonight.

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley remain out whilst Matt Targett is a doubt. Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali both left the pitch on Saturday with minor injuries but could feature.