Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anderson replaced Sandro Tonali for the fine 18-minutes of normal time in Newcastle’s Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro. Less than 18-months after playing League Two football with Bristol Rovers, the 20-year-old was now playing on the biggest stage in club football.

And with the match at 0-0 and AC Milan pushing for a winner, Anderson would have to perform on his Champions League debut in order to help Newcastle get a result. Some important defensive contributions from the academy graduate kept Milan at bay while he almost set-up an unlikely winner for Sean Longstaff in stoppage time.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Geordies combined in what Magpies head coach Eddie Howe felt was ‘the highlight’ of his side’s attacking play as they registered their only shot on target in the game.

“I thought Elliot did really well,” Howe admitted. “I thought the composure before Longy’s chance was probably the highlight of our attacking play.

“He could easily have got caught in the moment and tried to shoot from a difficult angle but he’s picked out Sean beautifully, he’s a top technician and it’s a big season expected from me to him because I really trust him on the pitch.”