Eddie Howe shows ‘trust’ in Newcastle United star with Sandro Tonali decision v AC Milan
Eddie Howe reaffirmed his ‘trust’ in Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson by introducing the midfielder at a crucial moment against AC Milan.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anderson replaced Sandro Tonali for the fine 18-minutes of normal time in Newcastle’s Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro. Less than 18-months after playing League Two football with Bristol Rovers, the 20-year-old was now playing on the biggest stage in club football.
And with the match at 0-0 and AC Milan pushing for a winner, Anderson would have to perform on his Champions League debut in order to help Newcastle get a result. Some important defensive contributions from the academy graduate kept Milan at bay while he almost set-up an unlikely winner for Sean Longstaff in stoppage time.
The Geordies combined in what Magpies head coach Eddie Howe felt was ‘the highlight’ of his side’s attacking play as they registered their only shot on target in the game.
“I thought Elliot did really well,” Howe admitted. “I thought the composure before Longy’s chance was probably the highlight of our attacking play.
“He could easily have got caught in the moment and tried to shoot from a difficult angle but he’s picked out Sean beautifully, he’s a top technician and it’s a big season expected from me to him because I really trust him on the pitch.”
On the match, Howe added: “It was very difficult in certain moments of the game but we had to be very strong. I thought it was great to see us return to form defensively. The two clean sheets are more than welcome.”