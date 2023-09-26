Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that ex-Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will start their Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United. Phillips has struggled for game time since making the switch from Elland Road last summer and has featured just three times for the Citizens this season.

However, the England international is set to be handed a rare start by Guardiola at St James’ Park - against the side he has been heavily-linked with a move to during recent transfer windows. Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola admitted that this is a huge opportunity for Phillips to impress amid a busy league, cup and European schedule.

Guardiola said: "Yeah of course, but not just this week for many, many times since he arrived, he's been really important. His consistency, he does everything in the game what happened against Nottingham, it was more defensive, resilient, defend and he helped us breathe.

“The important is when you act in the smaller spaces we try to help him. The game tomorrow is important and every single game I'll decide what's best for the team."

Guardiola also revealed that Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic will feature against the Magpies, although he hinted that neither will start against Eddie Howe’s side. "Jack is much better, Mateo as well.” Guardiola said.

“I don't know how many minutes, from the start of second half, but they are going to get minutes."

