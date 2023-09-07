News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe to ‘resist all attempts’ for Newcastle United star on busy Saudi transfer deadline day

Deadline Day has passed for Premier League sides this summer but Saudi clubs are still at it and set to come calling for a Newcastle United star.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 2 min read
The international break has come at a canny time for Newcastle United after Eddie Howe's side suffered three back-to-back league losses against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Those fixtures are some of the toughest around at the moment but that won't be too much comfort for Magpies supporters looking at their side back in the bottom half of the table.

Here's your Thursday morning transfer round-up from St James' Park.

Newcastle United missed out on signing ‘next Jordan Henderson’ this summer

Newcastle United showed 'intense interest' in bringing Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg to St James' Park this summer, along with Manchester United.

That's according to i news, who tout the 16-year-old as 'the next Jordan Henderson' and someone 'likely' to be playing in the Premier League before he turns 18.

Rigg made history over the weekend by becoming the Black Cats' youngest-ever league scorer with a 95th-minute goal in the impressive 5-0 win over Southampton.

Born in Hebburn, Rigg's family are all Newcastle United fans and the report suggests that Sunderland would have let the teenager head back over to Tyneside this summer 'with only compensation due to the club'. However, Rigg has for now been convinced to stay at the Stadium of Light with the lure of first-team football for the upcoming campaign.

Eddie Howe prepared for Saudi interest on Deadline Day

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe 'will resist all attempts' from Saudi Arabian clubs trying to sign Jamaal Lascelles before the Middle Eastern country's transfer window shuts today.

Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles. The Magpies skipper is a target for a Saudi Pro League club, and features in Thursday’s Premier League transfer rumour round-up.Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles. The Magpies skipper is a target for a Saudi Pro League club, and features in Thursday’s Premier League transfer rumour round-up.
Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles. The Magpies skipper is a target for a Saudi Pro League club, and features in Thursday’s Premier League transfer rumour round-up.

The Northern Echo reports that the Magpies are expecting offers from Al-Shabab for the centre-back today but are determined not to lose their club captain who, even if not ever-present on the pitch, is a key figure in the dressing room.

An extra centre-back was also never added to the squad during the transfer window and with Sven Botman dealing with injury niggles, the centre-back position is also not an area where the club can afford to be weakened.

