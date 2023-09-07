Watch more videos on Shots!

The international break has come at a canny time for Newcastle United after Eddie Howe's side suffered three back-to-back league losses against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Those fixtures are some of the toughest around at the moment but that won't be too much comfort for Magpies supporters looking at their side back in the bottom half of the table.

Here's your Thursday morning transfer round-up from St James' Park.

Newcastle United missed out on signing ‘next Jordan Henderson’ this summer

Newcastle United showed 'intense interest' in bringing Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg to St James' Park this summer, along with Manchester United.

That's according to i news , who tout the 16-year-old as 'the next Jordan Henderson' and someone 'likely' to be playing in the Premier League before he turns 18.

Rigg made history over the weekend by becoming the Black Cats' youngest-ever league scorer with a 95th-minute goal in the impressive 5-0 win over Southampton.

Born in Hebburn, Rigg's family are all Newcastle United fans and the report suggests that Sunderland would have let the teenager head back over to Tyneside this summer 'with only compensation due to the club'. However, Rigg has for now been convinced to stay at the Stadium of Light with the lure of first-team football for the upcoming campaign.

Eddie Howe prepared for Saudi interest on Deadline Day

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe 'will resist all attempts' from Saudi Arabian clubs trying to sign Jamaal Lascelles before the Middle Eastern country's transfer window shuts today.

Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles. The Magpies skipper is a target for a Saudi Pro League club, and features in Thursday’s Premier League transfer rumour round-up.

The Northern Echo reports that the Magpies are expecting offers from Al-Shabab for the centre-back today but are determined not to lose their club captain who, even if not ever-present on the pitch, is a key figure in the dressing room.