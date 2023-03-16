Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle United on Sunday, helping the Magpies on their way to a 2-1 win over Wolves. His flicked header past Jose Sa was Isak’s fourth goal for Newcastle since joining the club in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury problems kept the Sweden international out of action for three months but he is slowly coming back to full fitness and getting up to speed with the demands Eddie Howe places on his players. As Howe revealed, Isak is fit to start games more regularly for Newcastle, but he wants more from the striker to be able to last full 90 minute games.

Howe said: “He’s fit to play 90 minutes for another team, so there’s no concern over his fitness. I need to clear this up. It’s fit to play 90 minutes how I want him to play – and how I demand from my players. That’s no slight on him. That’s just him adjusting to the league – and to my style of play.”

It was Callum Wilson that made way for Isak on Sunday as the former Bournemouth man had to settle for a place on the bench. Wilson has seven goals this season but has netted just once since the World Cup and former Newcastle and Sunderland striker Louis Saha believes Howe needs to work out the ‘perfect formula’ for both Wilson and Isak going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha said: “When players like Alexander Isak are in full confidence and they click with the players around them, it works nicely. Isak is a young player, but you can see that he’s going to be great.

“He’s got speed, skills, his height so he can jump and get on the end of crosses. Comparing him to Callum Wilson is hard because they are different types of strikers, but that is a good thing for Newcastle and it’s how the manager works out the perfect formula for the both of them to work together – these are the types of situations that a big club like Newcastle need to sort out, to get the best out of both of them, as currently that isn’t happening.”