Eddie Howe urged to recall ‘outstanding’ talent after Newcastle United injury blow

Newcastle United fans have urged Eddie Howe to recall Lewis Miley to the starting XI after a promising display against Man City.

Miley replaced Joe Willock at half-time at the Etihad Stadium, entering the field of play with his side 3-0 down. Omar Marmoush’ hat-trick had taken the game away from Newcastle United by the time Miley was able to showcase his skills on yet another bitterly disappointing afternoon in Manchester.

As City stepped off the gas to protect their lead in the second period, Miley was one of the few bright sparks in the second-half and was responsible for their first shot on target of the afternoon, getting on the end of a flowing move involving Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes before seeing his effort parried by Ederson. After an injury-hit campaign to date, it was a positive to see Miley given 45 minutes of Premier League action to impress - and one that has fans wanting more.

After suffering a foot injury in pre-season, Miley spent the first few months of the campaign sidelined through injury and despite being back and around the first-team squad since October, he is yet to start a Premier League game this season. However, that could change in the next few weeks.

Joelinton injury blow

An opportunity for Miley could come amid concerns over Joelinton’s fitness. The Brazilian hasn’t been seen in action since limping off against Fulham earlier this month and has missed their last three matches in all competitions.

With the Carabao Cup final on the horizon, Joelinton’s fitness will be monitored intensely before that game with Howe revealing that he is expecting to have him back for that clash with Liverpool. “We hope by that time he will be back fit and available [v Liverpool], he's making good progress.”

Opportunity for ‘outstanding Miley?

Despite not picking him on a regular basis just yet, Howe has been full of praise for the teenager in recent weeks and months and described him as an ‘outstanding’ talent ahead of their Carabao Cup win over Brentford back in December: “Lewis is an outstanding young player.

“Getting his rhythm back is a really underrated thing. Players can rush that final part so when Lewis now plays in the first-team he will be at a really good level because of that.

“There's fierce competition in that area, when you look at the starting three we had in there on Saturday [v Leicester City], outstanding players in their own right, then you've got Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, two vastly experienced players behind those.

“Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play.”

Fan calls for Miley to play

Reacting to a post from the Shields Gazette on Facebook, a whole host of Newcastle United fans have given their opinion on whether Miley should start against Nottingham Forest next weekend or not.

One wrote: ‘Agree..that's if Joelington still injured..he's a class young player..he's one of our own’, whilst another added: ‘Yes give the lad a chance he deserves to shine Louis miley is a great talented young footballer with a great future ahead of him’.

