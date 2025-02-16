Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hugo Ekitike is a name that Newcastle United fans will know well - despite him never setting foot on Tyneside.

After bursting onto the scene at Stade Reims, almost overnight Ekitike began being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. A move away from the Stade Auguste Delaune seemed inevitable with Newcastle United among the clubs reportedly right at the front of the queue for his signature.

The Magpies at the time were searching for a striker to provide cover for Callum Wilson as they battled against relegation from the Premier League. In what would prove to be a transformative window on Tyneside, the Magpies signed five players - among them future team captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Chris Wood all joined the club as well as the Magpies bolstered their ranks with Premier League proven talent. Ekitike, meanwhile, would have provided cover as a third-choice behind Wilson and Wood, whilst simultaneously being a talent they could develop into a first-team option over time.

A late deadline day move for the young Frenchman ended in vain as he opted to remain at the Ligue 1 side to develop further. A move in summer was planned, but he ultimately rejected the advances of the Magpies, now a guaranteed Premier League club following their comfortable survival bid, to join PSG.

No one could have begrudged him that move, but Ekitike failed to make the grade at the Parc des Princes and ended up joining Eintracht Frankfurt last summer after a half-season loan at the German side. A little over seven months later, and Ekitike has notched 17 goals in all competitions, with six assists, to be among some of the most prolific forwards in all of Europe.

His 12 strikes in the league this season are just three fewer than his Eintracht teammate Omar Marmoush managed before his move to Manchester City. The Citizens forked out an eye-watering £59m to sign the Egyptian international.

Marmoush’s departure means Ekitike is now the main at Deutsche Bank Park and will be tasked with helping their bid to not only qualify for the Champions League, but in their hopes of lifting a second Europa League title in four seasons. If he does manage to do that and continue his great goalscoring form, then there will undoubtedly be clubs again sniffing around him when the summer transfer window opens.

Any potential suitor though will have to pay a premium price for him. Reports in Germany suggest that any team that wants to buy the 22-year-old will have to pay more than the £59m Eintracht received for Marmoush in January.

Those reports also state that the German club are planning on resisting offers for the Frenchman this summer, with plans to keep him at the club until 2026 so they can source a replacement. The kind of figures floating around for Ekitike show just why Newcastle United were so keen on signing him three years ago and whilst it is a blow that they missed out on his signature, it did open the door for them to move for Alexander Isak - not a bad secondary option as it turned out.