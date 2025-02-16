Newcastle United scouts ‘watch’ 20-goal Celtic star who Brendan Rodgers loves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn in recent times.

One of Newcastle United’s priorities this summer will be to sign a right-winger. The departure of Miguel Almiron has left the Magpies short in a department which they have needed to strengthen in for a number of years.

Jacob Murphy is the club’s current only recognised senior right-winger and whilst he has been impressive this season, he is not the long-term solution for that position. The signing of Yankuba Minteh was circled by the club as their future fix in that area, but PSR troubles meant he had to be sold to Brighton in order for the club to avoid a points deduction.

Kuhn, meanwhile, has been one of the star players north of the border and will be someone that Celtic are very reluctant to see leave this summer. Here, we take a look at the latest on Newcastle United’s reported interest in the Germany Under-20 international and why Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is such a big fan of his star man:

Newcastle United’s transfer interest in Kuhn

Reports last week in the Mail indicated that Newcastle United scouts had been watching Kuhn in action for Celtic against Bayern Munich during their Champions League Play-Off clash last week. The 25-year-old played 77 minutes of that match as Celtic slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to the German champions.

The report also stated that wasn’t the first time the Magpies had watched Kuhn in action this season. £20m may be enough to lure Celtic into selling the winger this summer.

Brendan Rodgers’ praise

Speaking about Kuhn following a 3-0 win over St Mirren last month, one the 25-year-old netted twice in, Rodgers said: “He was very good today, great speed for the first goal and persistence for his second goal, so he’s a player that’s improving.

“He’s still got more improvement for me that needs to come, but from where he was at when he first came in to now, he’s been a really consistent performer so I’m really pleased with that.”

