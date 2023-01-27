Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, unlike their opponents, don’t have a fixture this weekend due to their third-round FA Cup exit at the hands of League One club Sheffield Wednesday – and that’s given Howe the opportunity to work on some “improvements” after a tough run of games.

Howe and his staff haven’t had much time to work with the squad on the training pitch since domestic football restarted before Christmas following the World Cup break due to the sheer number of league and cup games they’ve had.

“It’ll be nice to have a free week, as in no game, because we can actually train,” said United’s head coach.

“We haven’t trained for a period of time. We’ve had a lot of games – and we’ve had a lot of recovery in that period.

"This week we’ve got a chance to get back on the grass – and work on a few things that we need to improve. So I’ll be pleased to do that. Initially, some recovery.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Southampton, 20th in the Premier League, have a fourth-round FA Cup tie against Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool at the St Mary’s Stadium tomorrow.

