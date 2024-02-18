Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe wants a quick resolution to the situation surrounding Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth has been strongly linked with the role at Manchester United and it has been suggested the 52-year-old is keen on taking up the role at Old Trafford. While Howe was unable to provide clarity on the situation during Friday's press conference, he did suggest he wants the situation to be resolved as soon as possible while also echoing concerns about Ashworth joining a rival club while having inside information on Newcastle's operations behind the scenes.

Ashworth was in attendance at St James' Park for Newcastle's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

And when asked about Ashworth's presence and whether there was any update on the situation, Howe said: "No, nothing."

Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

On Friday, Howe stated he was 'in regular communication' with Ashworth. But when asked if he had spoken with the Newcastle sporting director since Friday morning, Howe stated: "No."

Reflecting on the situation prior to the weekend, Howe said: "It's quite an unusual situation. Usually there's transfer speculation on players, this is very different. Yes, of course, I think we want whatever happens a quick resolution.

