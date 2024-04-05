Eddie Howe’s blunt one-word Newcastle United injury update ahead of Fulham clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has delivered a blunt verdict on Newcastle United’s injury situation ahead of his side’s clash with Fulham. The Magpies face Marco Silva’s side for the third time this season having already defeated them in both league and cup action.

However, they head to London this weekend without a plethora of first-team players who have been ruled-out of action through injury. With Fulham on the horizon, Howe was asked if any of those players currently sidelined will be back fit for the trip to Craven Cottage. He responded: “No.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with their long-term absentees, Howe has to deal with injuries to Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento who both limped off against West Ham last weekend and missed the draw with Everton on Tuesday night. Neither are expected to feature this weekend or against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park a week later.

Speaking about the pair, Howe confirmed that neither injury was too ‘serious’ but that they would be missing the next couple of games: “Tino’s was quite obvious when you look at the footage.

“It’s strange really the ball hits him as he’s trying to plant his ankle on the floor and it has twisted it to an uncomfortable angle and you can see that it has caused him pain. Thankfully it’s not as serious as it could have been and we anticipate he could be back quite quickly.