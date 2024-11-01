Eddie Howe’s intriguing response to Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘dark arts’ claims

Newcastle United and Arsenal will lock horns again tomorrow at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United host Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime aiming to capitalise on the momentum built from their win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek. However, this weekend sees them face a very tough test against Arsenal, with memories of last season’s feisty encounter on Tyneside still fresh.

Eddie Howe’s side earned a 1-0 win on that occasion thanks to a sole Anthony Gordon goal which was checked for three separate offences by VAR. After the match, Mikel Arteta described the decision as a ‘disgrace’ but escaped any punishment for his comments.

Kai Havertz and Bruno Guimaraes also avoided potential red cards during that match. Asked for his thoughts on that game and whether any ill-feeling remains ahead of tomorrow’s game, Howe responded: “I made nothing of it. For me, you’ve got to understand I am wrapped in my own world, my own existence.

“My thoughts were about my own team and how proud I was of them on that day. Because I felt we were in a challenging moment in our season, the fixtures were piling up and injuries piling up alongside it, so I was really proud of the players who gave everything to win a really competitive game.

“It was a really high level game. I know the goal took the headlines and the controversy really, I understand that, but I was just really proud of the group and I hope I have that same feeling after this game.”

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United have been accused of employing ‘dark art’ tactics within their play, the Gunners more recently than the Magpies, with both teams often getting under the skin of their opposition because of these ‘tactics’. The ‘dark arts’ was most often attributed to Newcastle United during the 2022/23 season when they qualified for the Champions League.

Asked if his side need to find that mentality again to be a success this season, Howe said: “Yes, but I think it is related to winning. When you are winning games, if you are leading games, everything is different compared to when you are chasing games. In part, it was over hyped and talked about more because we were in that position a lot that season.

“This season we have not been in that position as often, so you end up being the reactive team trying to chase the game effectively. We don’t want to be in that position, we want to be the team in control.

“But certainly, doing whatever it takes to win, as long as it is within the rules, I’m a firm believer in that. The ability we had to close out tight games that season was incredibly good. We managed games really well.

“We had a different make up to the team, we had different characters and personalities than we do now. We perhaps had a little more experience in the group, and that can pay dividends.”

A win for Newcastle United would temporarily move them into 8th place in the Premier League table and to within three points of Arteta’s side.