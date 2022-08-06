Eddie Howe's makes bold Newcastle United call on Sven Botman as Elliot Anderson named on bench

Sven Botman has been named on Newcastle United’s bench this afternoon.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 2:12 pm

The £35million defender, signed from Lille this summer, is a substitute for the sold-out game along with 19-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson. Head coach Eddie Howe has paired Fabian Schar and Dan Burn in the centre of defence, while Nick Pope, signed from Burnley this summer, starts in goal ahead of No.1 Martin Dubravka.

Joe Willock is preferred in midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton to Sean Longstaff, while Miguel Almiron starts on the left side of United’s attack. Defender Emil Krafth is not involved, while Howe is also without injured midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Henderson, Worrall, McKenna, Niakhate, Williams, Toffolo, Colback, O'Brien, Johnson, Surridge, Lingard. Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Mangala, Mbe Soh, Awoniyi, Mighten, Cafu, Taylor, Hammond.

Newcastle United players Elliot Anderson and Sven Botman arrive at St James's Park.
