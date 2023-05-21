Eddie Howe has sent a message to former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson ahead of the FA Trophy final.

Williamson’s non-league Gateshead team take on Halifax Town at Wembley this afternoon. A number of former Newcastle players, including Adam Campbell and Owen Bailey, are in Williamson's squad, while former United goalkeeper Rob Elliot is on the coaching staff.

Howe was impressed with Gateshead when the two clubs met in a behind-closed-doors friendly last summer.

"Definitely wish them well,” said Howe. “Mike was in here recently getting treatment on a knee problem, which looked nasty at the time.

"We played against them in pre-season, and I thought they were a good team.

“Mike deserves huge credit for what he's done, because it's tough at that level with limited resources. Many congratulations to them, and I hope they go on and win it."

Howe loaned goalkeeper Dan Langley to the National League club at the start of the season, and he is keen to have “strong” links with Gateshead and other local teams.

"I've always believed in the links locally, they're so important,” said Howe. “So we can help them, they can help us in different ways.

"I think it helps everyone in the local community if you can have good strong relationships with the clubs in and around us."

Williamson spent six years at Newcastle as a player, and the defender was part of the team which finished fifth in the Premier League in the 2011/12 season when Alan Pardew was manager.

The 39-year-old took over as player-manager of Gateshead four years ago after the club was saved from going out of business.