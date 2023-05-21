Eddie Howe has been without one Newcastle United player for much of this season – by choice.

Ryan Fraser has not featured for the club since October, when he came off the bench against Everton at St James' Park.

The 29-year-old winger – who previously played under Howe at Bournemouth – was subsequently told to train with the club's Under-21 side.

Howe, tellingly, said he was concentrating on "committed" players.

Speaking at the time, Howe said: “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Howe added that he did not believe that Fraser, under contract at St James' Park for two more seasons, did not have a future at the club.

United's head coach has refused to speak further on Fraser's situation, though he offered a revealing insight into his approach to management ahead of Monday night's home game against Leicester City.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I think, as a manager, you have to be ruthless at the times you need to be," said Howe.

"This may sound a bit strange, but there are times you need to show loyalty, and times when you have to back people.

"But there are also times when you have to make a decision you feel is in the benefit of the club, so I think I can wear all those hats when I need to, and that's the challenge for me.”

Fraser was a key part of the Bournemouth team which Howe guided to the Premier League.

Asked if he had ever let his heart rule his head, Howe added: “I think you need a bit of both, so you need to act with your heart sometimes, and sometimes with your head.

"I would say I'm a very analytical thinker the majority of the time. That's not to say the heart isn't hugely important, as well, when you're making decisions.”

Fraser joined Newcastle as a free agent in 2020 following the expiry of his contract at the Vitality Stadium.

The Scotland international had opted not to sign a short-term contract extension allowing him to play when the Premier League restarted that summer following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bournemouth were relegated at the end of the delayed campaign.

