Howe’s team is 10 points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone following last weeks 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle will take on Leicester City at St James’s Park on Sunday knowing that a win would all but secure top-flight safety.

“It’s a nice gap to have, but we want to make it bigger – and get the points we need to stay in the division,” said head coach Howe. “It’s still not done. We’ve still got work to do, but (the Wolves win) is a big step forward.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.