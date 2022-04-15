Eddie Howe's message to Newcastle United players
Eddie Howe has reinforced to his Newcastle United players that the job’s not yet done – yet.
Howe’s team is 10 points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone following last weeks 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Newcastle will take on Leicester City at St James’s Park on Sunday knowing that a win would all but secure top-flight safety.
“It’s a nice gap to have, but we want to make it bigger – and get the points we need to stay in the division,” said head coach Howe. “It’s still not done. We’ve still got work to do, but (the Wolves win) is a big step forward.”
United are unbeaten at home in the league this year. Howe said: “It’s massive for us. We know how important it is to play well in front of our supporters, and to repay the faith and support they’ve given us. We’re delighted with our form at home, but we know we have some tough games to come.”