Eddie Howe has paid tribute to his Newcastle United players – and the club's staff, board and fans – for their efforts this season.

The third-placed club needs just one point from its remaining two games to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

And Howe has said his thank yous in his programme column ahead of tonight's Premier League home game against Leicester City.

"I'd also like to thank the players for their commitment to learning and improving every single day, and their never-say-die spirit, which has been a hallmark of our season," said United's head coach.

"To my coaching staff for their dedication all season, to everyone behind the scenes at this very special club, and to the owners and board, who have backed us throughout the season and free us up to manage in our way, it's been a true team effort.

"We have two matches left, and we will give absolutely everything to achieving as much as we can in order to thank you for your incredible support."

Meanwhile, the cover image for the programme depicts the club's squad, including those players who left midway through the season.

However, winger Ryan Fraser – who was told to train with the club's Under-21 squad earlier this year – is not pictured.

Speaking in March, Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”