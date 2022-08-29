Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies travel to face Liverpool this week, aiming to make it five Premier League games unbeaten.

Although their opponents currently sit below them in the league table, Jurgen Klopp’s side come into the game following a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday.

It will be a tough ask for Eddie Howe’s side - one that is not made any easier by injuries to some of their key players.

Bruno Guimaraes missed the game at Molineux on Sunday with a ‘niggle’ and his manager has ruled the Brazilian out of contention for Wednesday:

Howe said: "Bruno has a slight injury, and will hopefully only be out for a couple of games."

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a wonderful equaliser on Sunday, but left the field before the end of play clutching his hamstring.

Eddie Howe has multiple injury worries ahead of Newcastle United's trip to Liverpool (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The extent of the Frenchman’s injury hasn’t been revealed yet, although supporters, coaches and his teammates alike will be hoping he can feature against Liverpool and repeat his Manchester City Man of the Match display at Anfield.

In addition to the Guimaraes blow and doubts over Saint-Maximin’s availability, Newcastle will certainly be without Jonjo Shelvey for the trip to Merseyside with Callum Wilson still a doubt.

Wilson is expected to be missing for another couple of weeks, whilst Shelvey won’t be back in action until November after sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season.

They will also be without Emil Krafth for a sustained period of time after the Sweden international suffered an ACL injury.

Bruno Guimaraes missed the game with Wolves and has been ruled-out of the trip to Anfield (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It’s an ACL injury, so he’ll be out for a number of months,” said Howe.

“It’s a massive blow for us. Emil has been superb for us ever since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch, off the pitch. Brilliant guy. So we’re all really, really feeling for him at the moment.”

One piece of good news for Newcastle however could come in the form of Alexander Isak who may make his debut for the club on Wednesday night.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored Newcastle United's equaliser before being substituted ahead of full-time (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)