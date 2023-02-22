News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe's Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton – and claim on 'match-ready' pair

Eddie Howe’s issued an upbeat injury update on Joelinton ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Newcastle United midfielder was withdrawn in last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool after getting treatment for an unspecified injury, and Howe was asked for an update at the club’s media day yesterday.

"We think Joelinton’s OK from the weekend,” said United’s head coach. “I say ‘we think’, because there's still a long time to go before the game.”

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie, vying to replace the suspended Nick Pope in goal at Wembley, are “match-ready”, according to Howe.

Howe said: “Mark and Loris are fine, there’s no issues. I’ve been impressed with them today. We finished training, normal conversations, normal work. They’re part of a goalkeeping unit that is committed to that work every day, since pre-season started, so they’ve done lots of different things within training this season that people wouldn’t have seen. They’re match-ready.”

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton goes down needing treatment against Liverpool.
