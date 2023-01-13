Eddie Howe's Newcastle United verdict on Carabao Cup draw against Southampton as semi-final dates confirmed

The club reached the last four of the competition for the first time in more than 47 years after beating Leicester City 2-0 at St James’s Park on Tuesday night.

Newcastle were draw against Southampton, and the first leg will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, January 24 (8pm kick-off). The return leg at St James’s Park will be played on Tuesday, January 31 (8pm). The club will reveal ticket details in “due course”.

Asked about the draw, Howe said: “Tough game. We’re just pleased to be in it, a two-legged semi-final. We’re looking forward to that.

"It’s on the horizon for us, and I think it’s given us a lot of positivity, and hopefully the whole club and the supporters a lot of positivity as well. But, at the moment, our focus turns to the Premier League.”

Howe and his players lapped the pitch applauding fans after the Leicester game.

“It was nice,” said Howe. “It was a nice moment, I think. Those moments at the end of games can be very good, or very bad.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"The extremes that you get as a manager ... it’s very up and down. I always try and counter both emotions with the same thought process. You’re either happy and pleased, you’ve accomplished what you aim to do, and you’re able to share it with the supporters. In defeats, you just want to thank them for being with you and sticking with the team.”

