Eddie Howe’s perfect Newcastle United January transfer window

The January transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have a chance to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad again.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 2024 window saw Newcastle United sign just Alfie Harrison from Manchester City, whilst their efforts in summer saw them sign just Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula as senior outfield players. This winter offers them another opportunity to strengthen Howe’s squad, but where will they look to do business and could anyone leave the club? Here, we take a look:

Strengthen at right-wing

Jacob Murphy has been very, very good in recent weeks. His output of assists is fantastic and has a tally only beaten by Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah in the Premier League.

However, with Miguel Almiron seemingly on his way out of the club, they desperately need to strengthen in that area. Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have been linked, but buying Premier League proven talent at a premium is what has got them in their current predicament of sailing too close to breaching PSR.

A move for a younger winger, maybe from abroad, could be the avenue the club go down to help strengthen the depth of their options with the view of turning him into a first-team option in the future.

Tie down or sell

With every January comes a glut of contract decisions as players enter the final few months of their deals - and thus risk leaving on a free transfer. Newcastle United have seven players entering the final six months of their deal with major decisions to be made on all of them.

Among the most high-profile of players that could leave on a free this summer are Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

Wilson’s fitness issues mean he may not be offered a new deal, whilst Schar has continued to be a hugely important player under Howe and is likely to be offered a new contract. Lascelles, meanwhile, has yet to return to action after suffering an ACL injury and is another that the club have a decision to make about.

If Newcastle United do opt not to extend any of these deals, then they will try and recoup some sort of money for them during the winter window. That could prove to be very difficult, however.

Goalkeeper solution

Newcastle United have five goalkeepers in their squad and yet they head into the January transfer window with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of their goalkeeping department and may even strengthen their options. James Trafford has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park and is someone they could look to sign yet again.

However, any move for Trafford would have to be balanced by at least one sale. Dubravka to the Saudi Pro League could be an option, although Nick Pope’s injury has complicated that and Howe has ruled-out a move for the Slovakian whilst he remains the club’s starting goalkeeper.

Odysseas Vlachodimos may also be allowed to leave just a few months after joining the club from Nottingham Forest. John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are also entering the final few months of their deals at the club.