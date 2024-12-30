Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has been handed a major blow ahead of his side’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies head to the capital for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, however, they will have to play that match without the services of Fabian Schar after he picked up a booking during the clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Schar came into the game having been shown four Premier League bookings and was handed his fifth in the 81st minute by Simon Hooper at Old Trafford. That booking means he will not feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will have over a week off before Newcastle’s trip to face Arsenal on Tuesday 7 January.

Schar becomes the third Newcastle United player to serve a one-match ban for being shown five Premier League yellow cards this season with Dan Burn and Joelinton already having sat out games against West Ham and Ipswich Town.

Schar will also miss the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal three days after that game after picking up a second yellow card in that competition during their win over Brentford earlier this month. Bruno Guimaraes will also not play in that game.

The threshold for an automatic one-match ban for five yellow cards has now passed, meaning no Newcastle United player will get suspended for accumulating five yellow cards between now and the rest of the campaign. That threshold is then raised to ten bookings before the end of 32 matches whereupon a two-match ban is handed down.

Sandro Tonali, who was on four yellow cards ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, will not face a ban the next time he is booked.