Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gary Neville was full of praise for Newcastle United during their win against Manchester United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United secured a 2-0 win with two strikes inside the first half an hour at Old Trafford. A brace of headers from Alexander Isak and Joelinton secured all three points for Eddie Howe’s side on a night they dominated proceedings.

The Magpies headed into the game seven points above Ruben Amorim’s side and ended it ten points clear as they returned to 5th place in the Premier League. Despite coming into the game as the in-form team and as favourites with the bookies, history dictates that it was far from a guaranteed win for the visitors, but a dominant first-half performance helped this side make another slice of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And speaking on Sky Sports, Neville described Newcastle’s first 30 minutes as ‘blistering’ - one that ensured they would never relinquish control from: “It's a great night for Newcastle. “The win is fully deserved. The first half an hour they were in blistering form.

“They have had some pain at Old Trafford in the past but those fans will travel back up north tonight really happy. They won the game in the first half hour and controlled it for the next 60 minutes.”

The Magpies had won just once at Old Trafford since 1972 before Howe was appointed, but they have now picked up two wins in four games away against the Red Devils, with a draw and a defeat in their other two appearances at the venue under Howe.